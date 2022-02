MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Kiev would be willing to talk to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) but can not do it because of pressure from radicals, DPR head Denis Pushilin told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube on Wednesday.

Pushilin also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be pushed to attack DPR.