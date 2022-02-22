UrduPoint.com

Kiev Under Zelenskyy Did Everything To Destroy Minsk Agreements - Russian Envoy To UN

Kiev Under Zelenskyy Did Everything to Destroy Minsk Agreements - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Kiev returned to militant rhetoric under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and did everything to destroy the Minsk agreements on the Donbas settlement, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said.

The diplomat noted that especially a lot of hopes were associated with the 2019 election of the Ukrainian president, who promised to finally establish peace in Donbas. However, those who counted on the peaceful attitude of the Ukrainian authorities, unfortunately, were mistaken.

"Kiev not only very quickly returned to militant rhetoric and continued shelling of civilians but also did everything to sabotage and eventually destroy the Minsk agreements," Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

