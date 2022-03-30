UrduPoint.com

Kiev Understands Issues Of Crimea, Donbas Closed - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Kiev Understands Issues of Crimea, Donbas Closed - Lavrov

Kiev's confirmation of the need to ensure a non-nuclear and non-bloc status of Ukraine, and their delegation's understanding that the issues of Crimea and Donbas are resolved show significant progress at the negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Kiev's confirmation of the need to ensure a non-nuclear and non-bloc status of Ukraine, and their delegation's understanding that the issues of Crimea and Donbas are resolved show significant progress at the negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I consider it a significant progress that the Ukrainian negotiators confirmed the need to ensure a non-nuclear, non-bloc status of Ukraine and its security outside the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as the understanding by the Ukrainian colleagues that the issues of Crimea and Donbas have been finally resolved." Lavrov told reporters when commenting on Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

The minister said that he assesses talks in Istanbul as a "positive step ahead" but "this is not a final result yet."

