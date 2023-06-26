Open Menu

Kiev, UNESCO Agree To Take Christian Valuables Out Of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - Russia's SVR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Kiev, UNESCO Agree to Take Christian Valuables Out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - Russia's SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Ukraine and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have reached an agreement on taking out Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and transfer them to Western countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"According to the SVR, an agreement has been reached between the Kiev authorities and representatives of UNESCO on taking Christian valuables, including holy relics, out of the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, and their subsequent transfer to the museums of Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of 'rescuing from Russian missile strikes,'" the SVR said in a statement.

An inventory of church property was carried out, and finances were allocated for the transportation of Christian valuables from Ukraine to Europe, the statement said, adding that transport was also prepared.

"There is no doubt that the return of the relics is not included in the plans of the West and the Kiev junta subject to it," the statement added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe France Germany Kiev Italy Church Christian From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

27 minutes ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

28 minutes ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

51 minutes ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

1 hour ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

11 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

14 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

15 hours ago

More Stories From World