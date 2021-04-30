UrduPoint.com
Kiev Unilaterally Closes One Checkpoint In Donbas - LPR

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kiev Unilaterally Closes One Checkpoint in Donbas - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kiev has unilaterally stopped the passage of people via the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint on the Donbas contact line, the Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Friday.

"The border guard service of the Ministry of State Security of the Luhansk People's Republic informs citizens that the Ukrainian side unilaterally and without prior notification from 12.00 [09:00 GMT] on April 30 of this year stopped the passage of citizens from / to the territory temporarily controlled by Ukraine through the temporary checkpoint Stanytsia Luhanska," the ministry said in a statement, adding that has been no change in the checkpoint's operation from the LPR's side.

