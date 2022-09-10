Kiev Unilaterally Refuses to Take Electricity From Zaporizhzhia NPP - Regional Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The Kiev authorities have unilaterally stopped accepting the electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement and a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's administration, has told Sputnik.

"The supply of electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the territory controlled by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has been stopped. Moreover, it has been stopped unilaterally by the Ukrainian side. They deliberately do not accept electricity, albeit it is technically possible to supply it there," Rogov said.

He added that electricity is now being supplied to the liberated territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.