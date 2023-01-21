UrduPoint.com

Kiev Urgently Relocating Reserve Troops To Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Kiev Urgently Relocating Reserve Troops to Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

Kiev is urgently relocating its reserve troops to a front line near the Zaporizhzhia region to carry out strikes against Russian troops after they disrupted a supply line of Ukrainian forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, said on Saturday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Kiev is urgently relocating its reserve troops to a front line near the Zaporizhzhia region to carry out strikes against Russian troops after they disrupted a supply line of Ukrainian forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, said on Saturday.

"Now the reserve forces are being urgently relocated from the Zaporizhzhia-Kryvyi Rih front, that is from the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Kryvyi Rih region and so on, to the Zaporizhzhia region closer to the line of contact to strike with heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems," Rogov said on the air of Russian broadcaster Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The official added that the Russian military had taken full control over the Kamianske-Orikhiv highway, which served as a main channel for transfer of Ukrainian troops, weapons and munitions.

Rogov also said that the Ukrainian armed forces were facing a shortage of artillery munitions due to disrupted logistic chains and weapons depots eliminated by the Russian troops.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Dnipropetrovsk Donetsk Kiev February From

Recent Stories

ADSG hosts sustainable economy masterclass with De ..

ADSG hosts sustainable economy masterclass with Dean of INSEAD Business School

3 minutes ago
 Excise recovers stolen vehicle from Charsadda

Excise recovers stolen vehicle from Charsadda

5 minutes ago
 Malik Umar Khitab Memorial KP Jr Tennis enters int ..

Malik Umar Khitab Memorial KP Jr Tennis enters into final stage

5 minutes ago
 Trkiye's per capita income projected to top $10,00 ..

Trkiye's per capita income projected to top $10,000 in 2022

5 minutes ago
 PNCA to start series of monthly workshops tomorrow ..

PNCA to start series of monthly workshops tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Imran failed to prove even single allegation again ..

Imran failed to prove even single allegation against political opponents in 4 ye ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.