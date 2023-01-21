Kiev Urgently Relocating Reserve Troops to Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

Kiev is urgently relocating its reserve troops to a front line near the Zaporizhzhia region to carry out strikes against Russian troops after they disrupted a supply line of Ukrainian forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, said on Saturday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Kiev is urgently relocating its reserve troops to a front line near the Zaporizhzhia region to carry out strikes against Russian troops after they disrupted a supply line of Ukrainian forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, said on Saturday.

"Now the reserve forces are being urgently relocated from the Zaporizhzhia-Kryvyi Rih front, that is from the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Kryvyi Rih region and so on, to the Zaporizhzhia region closer to the line of contact to strike with heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems," Rogov said on the air of Russian broadcaster Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The official added that the Russian military had taken full control over the Kamianske-Orikhiv highway, which served as a main channel for transfer of Ukrainian troops, weapons and munitions.

Rogov also said that the Ukrainian armed forces were facing a shortage of artillery munitions due to disrupted logistic chains and weapons depots eliminated by the Russian troops.

