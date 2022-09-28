UrduPoint.com

Kiev Urges EU, NATO, G7 To Increase Supplies Of Long-Range Artillery To Ukrainian Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Kiev Urges EU, NATO, G7 to Increase Supplies of Long-Range Artillery to Ukrainian Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on the European Union, NATO and G7 countries on Wednesday to impose more sanctions against Russia and ramp up its military support for Ukraine, supplying tanks and long-range artillery.

"Ukraine calls on the EU, NATO and the Group of Seven to immediately and significantly increase pressure on Russia, including by imposing new tough sanctions, and significantly increase their military aid to Ukraine, including by providing us with tanks, combat aircraft, armored vehicles, long-range artillery, anti-aircraft and missile defense equipment," the ministry said.

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked in his pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly for additional defensive and long-range offensive military equipment.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

