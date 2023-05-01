UrduPoint.com

Kiev Urges Moscow, ICRC To Open Safe Passage For Ukrainians To Move From Russian Territory

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Kiev has urged Moscow and the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to open humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to move out of Russia-controlled territories to areas under Ukrainian control, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday

"Today, the Ministry of Integration has once again urged the Russian side and the International Committee of Red Cross to open humanitarian corridors so that Ukrainians can move out of temporarily occupied territories to the territory that is under control of the (Ukrainian) government," Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian official said the request is a response to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the status of residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Under the decree, people who live in these areas and do not want to acquire Russia's citizenship will be treated as foreigners permanently living in Russia.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

