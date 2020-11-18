Kiev Urges NATO to Cooperate With Ukraine, Georgia, Strengthen Presence in Black Sea

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said NATO's eastern flank should cooperate with Kiev and Tbilisi as actively as possible, and also spoke in favor of strengthening the alliance's presence in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Kuleba took part in the online conference "The Road to the Warsaw Security Forum".

According to the minister, NATO's eastern flank "should maximally actively interact with Ukraine and Georgia, which seek to become members of the alliance and guarantee the security of Europe, in particular the Black Sea region."

"We are all natural allies in the Black Sea. Ukraine will welcome all tools and formats for strengthening NATO's presence in the Black Sea region, which will also include active involvement of Ukraine and Georgia," Kuleba said.