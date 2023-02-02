UrduPoint.com

Kiev Urges Tbilisi To Transfer Former Georgian President Saakashvili To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Kiev Urges Tbilisi to Transfer Former Georgian President Saakashvili to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Tbilisi to transfer former Georgian President and Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine and accused Tbilisi of "inhuman" treatment of its ex-leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Tbilisi to transfer former Georgian President and Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine and accused Tbilisi of "inhuman" treatment of its ex-leader.

Earlier in the week, members of Saakashivili's family said that his health condition had become critical and he had been transferred to an intensive care unit. Representatives of the hospital where the politician is being treated later rejected these statements.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expresses resolute protest over a rather inhuman treatment of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili who is imprisoned in Georgia ... We urge the Georgian authorities to immediately stop torturing Mikheil Saakashvili and transfer him to Ukraine," the statement read.

The ministry also urged international organization to "publicly support" the former Georgian president.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution.

Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed governor of Ukraine's Odesa region after acquiring Ukrainian citizenship.

The former president was put in jail on October 1 last year, shortly after returning to Georgia, where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. He is serving a six-year sentence. Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he went on hunger strikes during his detention.

On November 28, Saakashvili's attorney, Shalva Khachapuridze, said that a medical examination had detected a heavy metal and arsenic, in addition to mercury, in the ex-president's body.

Related Topics

Protest Governor Ukraine Jail Resolute Tbilisi Georgia Money October November Citizenship 2015 Family From

Recent Stories

European stocks climb after rate decisions

European stocks climb after rate decisions

18 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 8 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 8.74 billion

20 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly rise after more central bank rate hi ..

Stocks mostly rise after more central bank rate hikes

21 seconds ago
 Meeting of Donors Coordination Steering Committee ..

Meeting of Donors Coordination Steering Committee for flood relief held

23 seconds ago
 Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.