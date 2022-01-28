Kiev and US military advisers are now finalizing an assault operation plan against the two breakaway republics of Donbas, a representative of the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic told journalists on Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Kiev and US military advisers are now finalizing an assault operation plan against the two breakaway republics of Donbas, a representative of the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic told journalists on Friday.

"The Ukrainian General Staff, backed by the United States advisers within the Ukrainian Defense Ministry are now finalizing an assault operation plan against the Donbas republics, according to our intelligence data. The exact attack time will be determined as soon as the offensive units are formed, and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council approves the plan," the source said.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The West and Kiev accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies this, and maintains that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, adding that the allegations serve as a pretext for expanding the alliance's military presence and deploying more troops to Eastern Europe. Russia stresses its right to move forces within its own territory.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. According to the United Nations, roughly 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.