Kiev Used 2 Storm Shadow Missiles During Attack On Luhansk On Monday - LPR Office In JCCC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Luhansk early on Monday, the representative office of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

Earlier in the day, Rodion Miroshnik, the ex-head of the LPR mission in Russia, said that two shells hit near the area the bus station in Luhansk, adding that the were most likely missiles.

"On May 15, 2023 ... armed formations of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the city of Luhansk (LPR) using two Storm Shadow cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of seven multi-apartment residential buildings, an office building and two cars were damaged," the representative office wrote on Telegram.

