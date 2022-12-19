UrduPoint.com

Kiev Used Swedish Howitzers When Shelling Hospital In Donetsk - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev Used Swedish Howitzers When Shelling Hospital in Donetsk - Russian Foreign Ministry

The United States and NATO allies have turned Ukraine into a testing ground for their weapons, with Kiev deliberately shelling a hospital in Donetsk with Swedish howitzers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The United States and NATO allies have turned Ukraine into a testing ground for their weapons, with Kiev deliberately shelling a hospital in Donetsk with Swedish howitzers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a hospital in the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic caught fire after Ukrainian troops shelled the city, injuring people and prompting evacuation.

"According to the available information, during the attack on Donetsk yesterday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used, among other things, Swedish Archer howitzers undergoing 'tests.' This is another piece of evidence that the United States and its NATO allies have turned Ukraine into a real testing ground for their modern weapons systems in combat conditions," Zakharova said in a statement.

