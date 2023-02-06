Kiev Uses Chemical Weapons in Bakhmut, Vuhledar Areas, Dropping It From Drones - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Kiev is using chemical weapons in the areas of Vuhledar and Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and dropping them from drones, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"According to the statements of our units, commanders who have already come out with such information, this is not only in the Bakhmut direction, but also in the Vuhledar direction, there are facts of use of chemical compounds that cause sickness in our servicemen," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.