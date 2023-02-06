Kiev Uses Chemical Weapons in Bakhmut, Vuhledar Areas, Drops Them From Drones - DPR Head

Kiev is using chemical weapons in the areas of Vuhledar and Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and dropping them from drones, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Kiev is using chemical weapons in the areas of Vuhledar and Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and dropping them from drones, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"According to the statements of our units, commanders who have already come out with such information, this is not only in the Bakhmut direction, but also in the Vuhledar direction, there are facts of use of chemical compounds that cause sickness in our servicemen," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Pushilin's adviser Yan Gagin told Sputnik that Kiev's use of poisonous substances near Bakhmut did not lead to casualties, but affected the health of some Russian soldiers.

"After the use (of chemical weapons by Ukraine), our fighters felt nausea, vomiting, dizziness. The case is not an isolated one and not the first," Gagin said.

Russia's investigative committee has launched a probe into the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian troops. The committee said that the investigation would establish the circumstances of the use of chemical weapons, and the actions of all those involved would be legally assessed.