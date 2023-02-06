UrduPoint.com

Kiev Uses Chemical Weapons In Bakhmut, Vuhledar Areas, Drops Them From Drones - DPR Head

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Kiev Uses Chemical Weapons in Bakhmut, Vuhledar Areas, Drops Them From Drones - DPR Head

Kiev is using chemical weapons in the areas of Vuhledar and Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and dropping them from drones, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Kiev is using chemical weapons in the areas of Vuhledar and Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and dropping them from drones, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"According to the statements of our units, commanders who have already come out with such information, this is not only in the Bakhmut direction, but also in the Vuhledar direction, there are facts of use of chemical compounds that cause sickness in our servicemen," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Pushilin's adviser Yan Gagin told Sputnik that Kiev's use of poisonous substances near Bakhmut did not lead to casualties, but affected the health of some Russian soldiers.

"After the use (of chemical weapons by Ukraine), our fighters felt nausea, vomiting, dizziness. The case is not an isolated one and not the first," Gagin said.

Russia's investigative committee has launched a probe into the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian troops. The committee said that the investigation would establish the circumstances of the use of chemical weapons, and the actions of all those involved would be legally assessed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Donetsk Kiev Lead All From

Recent Stories

Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 538 - Health ..

Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 538 - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Financial System Needs Radical Trans ..

Guterres Says Financial System Needs Radical Transformation, Time for New Bretto ..

2 minutes ago
 Jesse Marsch sacked by struggling Leeds

Jesse Marsch sacked by struggling Leeds

2 minutes ago
 Command & staff College Quetta delegation calls on ..

Command & staff College Quetta delegation calls on CJP

2 minutes ago
 Ohio Governor Urges Residents Within Mile of Train ..

Ohio Governor Urges Residents Within Mile of Train Derailment to Evacuate - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Says 2023 Must Be Year of 'Ga ..

UN Secretary-General Says 2023 Must Be Year of 'Game-Changing Climate Action'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.