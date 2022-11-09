Kiev Uses Mercenaries in Attack on Kherson Region - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Polish and English-speaking mercenaries are involved in the Ukrainian troops' offensive on Snigirevka in Russia's Kherson Region, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, said.

Earlier, he told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops launched an attack in the area of Snigirevka, and a serious battle was under way.

"Polish and English-speaking mercenaries are involved in the offensive. Now a battle is under way," Stremousov wrote on Telegram.