Kiev Uses Toxic Agents Against Russian Military in Zaporizhzhia - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The Ukrainian military has used poisonous substances against Russian soldiers in the village of Vasylivka located in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Amid military defeats in Donbas and other regions, Zelenskyy's regime has authorized terrorist acts with the use of chemical agents against Russian servicemen and civilians.

On July 31... Russian servicemen performing tasks in the area of the village of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, were taken to a military hospital with symptoms of severe poisoning. As a result of the examination, a toxic substance ” Botulinum toxin type B ” was found in the bodies of the military personnel," the ministry told reporters.