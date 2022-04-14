Kiev Using Criminals to Form 3 New Nationalistic Battalions in Kharkov - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Kiev regime is completing the formation of three new nationalistic battalions from criminals in Kharkov, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"In Kharkov, the formation of three new nationalistic battalions ("Slabozhanshchina", "Kharkovshchina-1" and "Kharkovshchina-2"), staffed by prisoners who served sentences for grave and especially grave crimes in the Alekseyevskaya and 43rd correctional colonies, is being completed," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said the main tasks of these battalions are "blocking Kharkov from the south and preventing the exit of the local population from the city, as well as destroying units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in case of their retreat or attempt to surrender."

"We call on the UN, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to immediately take all measures and influence the Ukrainian side to save civilians," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.