Kiev Using Drones In Conflict Zone In Breach Of Minsk Accords - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Kiev Using Drones in Conflict Zone in Breach of Minsk Accords - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Ukrainian government has been flying drones in the eastern conflict area in violation of the Minsk accords, the Russian envoy to the OSCE regional security group said Thursday.

"The Ukrainian military has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles in violation of the Minsk agreements," Alexander Lukashevich said at an OSCE meeting in Vienna.

He cited reports by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's special monitoring mission, which spotted drones near the villages of Lebedynske and Zhelanne Druhe.

Fighting has broken out again inside the Petrivske disengagement area as well as near Zolote, Horlivka, Mariupol, Yasynuvata, Avdiivka and Donetsk airport, the diplomat added.

