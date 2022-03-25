Kiev Very Disappointed With NATO Summit, Expected 'Some Bold Decisions' - Zelenskyy Aide

UrduPoint.com

March 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Kiev is "very disappointed" with the NATO summit held earlier this week because it expected the alliance would show more courage and exert additional measures to counter Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Friday.

"We are very disappointed, to be honest. We expected more bravery, expected some bold decisions. They are making decision as if there is no war," Yermak said during a virtual conversation organized by the Atlantic Council.

