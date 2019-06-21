Kiev Violates Minsk Accords in Donbas by Using Recon Drones - Russian Envoy to OSCE

Ukrainian forces continue to violate the Minsk peace agreements by using drones in Donbas for reconnaissance and fire adjustment, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Ukrainian forces continue to violate the Minsk peace agreements by using drones in Donbas for reconnaissance and fire adjustment, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday.

"Ukrainian forces continue to use drones for reconnaissance and fire adjustment. On June 12, the SMM [OSCE Special Monitoring Mission] registered the launch of a drone by Ukrainian servicemen in the Trekhizbenka area. Such actions directly violate the Minsk agreements and put at risk the SMM's drones that could be perceived as combat targets," Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to the diplomat, the situation in Ukraine as a whole continues to be disappointing since Kiev has not yet taken practical steps to establish peace in the country's east and instead continues to shell Donbas. The OSCE SMM, meanwhile, keeps registering new casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, he added.

He also noted that there had been an increase in the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"Analysis of SMM data, when the mission was able to determine the shooting side, shows that after June 10, the number of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was dozens of times higher than that of the militia," the envoy stressed.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group, which includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.