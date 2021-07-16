Kiev Vows to Tighten Entry Rules for Citizens of Russia, 4 Other Countries Due to COVID

Ukraine intends to tighten requirements for the entry of citizens of five countries, including Russia and Belarus, because of the "Indian" strain of coronavirus, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021)

"We are talking about those countries, we have four countries plus one, there will be strict restrictions on these countries, directly where the ['Indian' strain] is raging these are India, Belarus, Russia and two more EU countries. And we will set requirements to reduce the number of people entering. In addition, we do not rule out that the cabinet will take additional measures for these countries," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting.