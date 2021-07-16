UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Vows To Tighten Entry Rules For Citizens Of Russia, 4 Other Countries Due To COVID

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Kiev Vows to Tighten Entry Rules for Citizens of Russia, 4 Other Countries Due to COVID

Ukraine intends to tighten requirements for the entry of citizens of five countries, including Russia and Belarus, because of the "Indian" strain of coronavirus, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Ukraine intends to tighten requirements for the entry of citizens of five countries, including Russia and Belarus, because of the "Indian" strain of coronavirus, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.

"We are talking about those countries, we have four countries plus one, there will be strict restrictions on these countries, directly where the ['Indian' strain] is raging these are India, Belarus, Russia and two more EU countries. And we will set requirements to reduce the number of people entering. In addition, we do not rule out that the cabinet will take additional measures for these countries," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Russia Belarus Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PANAH urges govt to ensure implementation of Healt ..

3 minutes ago

Govt facilitating farmers for development of econ ..

5 minutes ago

US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan announce new ..

5 minutes ago

Bahrain's Mohoric wins Tour stage day after anti-d ..

5 minutes ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company issues power shu ..

5 minutes ago

Secretaries Committee reaffirms its support to Gov ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.