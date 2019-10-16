Kiev Waiting for 7 Days Without Shelling, Confirmed by OSCE, to Pull Out Forces -Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday Kiev was waiting for seven days without shelling in Donbas to pull out troops, and the ceasefire must be confirmed by the OSCE Mission.

"We will be waiting for seven days of silence.

For us, the indicator is the OSCE, which should say 'yes, there has been no shooting for seven days'. As of today I know that there has been silence for two days. We will believe, we will wait for seven days of silence, and we will talk about the withdrawal [of forces in Donbas]," Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits in Latvia as broadcast by the Ukrainian presidential office on Facebook.