UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Waiting For Decoding Results Of Black Boxes Of Downed Plane From France - Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kiev Waiting for Decoding Results of Black Boxes of Downed Plane From France - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Kiev is waiting for the decoding results of the black boxes belonging to the downed Ukrainian plane near Tehran from France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Earlier in July, Iran sent the black boxes to the BEA, and the Ukrainian president welcomed the move earlier on Monday. According to Zelenskyy, this is a "right step towards concluding" the investigation into the plane crash.

"The impeccable reputation of the French #BEA, and the participation of experts of Canada, the United States and Ukrainian experts will ensure the most accurate results of the study of the black boxes of the Boeing 737 flight PS752.

#Ukraine is waiting for the results of the decoding & the start of negotiations with Iran," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Zelenskyy specified that Ukrainian experts from the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation were taking part in decoding the black boxes. According to the president, the process will be completed shortly.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Canada France Tehran Kiev United States January July All From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

9 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

22 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

37 minutes ago

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to b ..

7 seconds ago

Gadoon police recover 3515gm hashish in two action ..

9 seconds ago

Indian Army troops target civil population amid un ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.