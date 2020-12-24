Kiev Waiting for Iran to Present Report on Investigation of PS752 Crash - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Ukraine is still expecting Iran to present a report on the investigation into the downing of the flight PS752, which it has not yet done, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Tehran promised to present a report on the way the probe is going.

"We are very keen on seeing this account, we have not seen or received it so far. We have, on multiple occasions, faced [a situation when] Iranian media reported on something that stirred emotions or gave hope in the Ukrainian media sphere," Kuleba said at a briefing.

The minister expressed concern over the negotiations being drawn out and Tehran refraining from sharing information with Kiev.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot the plane down by accident.