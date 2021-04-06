Kiev Waits for US Go-Ahead to Use Forceful Scenario in Donbas - DPR Foreign Minister

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Kiev is waiting for Washington's go-ahead to resort to the forceful scenario in Donbas, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told Sputnik.

"Kiev is hyping up the escalation in the media field in order to ask the United States to grant authorization for an attack, and perhaps to seek support: more weapons, instructors and, naturally, more financial and administrative assistance," Nikonorova, who represents the self-proclaimed DPR in the Trilateral Contact Group, said.

According to the DPR diplomat, Kiev's decision on whether to use force or not will depend on many factors.

"Whether the US will grant authorization, whether there will be support ... [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy hopes for some kind of a carte blanche from the US," Nikonorova added.