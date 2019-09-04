UrduPoint.com
Kiev Wants Full EU Membership, Not Just 'Special Status' In Relations With Bloc

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Kiev Wants Full EU Membership, Not Just 'Special Status' in Relations With Bloc

Kiev's strategic goal is full EU membership and not just some "special status," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko said on Wednesday while commenting on a proposal by Slovenian President Borut Pahor to give Ukraine and Turkey a special status in relations with the European Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Kiev's strategic goal is full EU membership and not just some "special status," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko said on Wednesday while commenting on a proposal by Slovenian President Borut Pahor to give Ukraine and Turkey a special status in relations with the European Union.

Pahor made a proposal to grant "special status" to Ukraine and Turkey during a panel discussion about the future of the European Union at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticized Pahor's offer.

"The strategic goal of Ukraine is a full membership in the EU, which is also enshrined in the Constitution of our state.

This is the civilizational choice of the Ukrainian people, for which we continue to work actively, in particular in the framework of the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU," Zelenko said.

In February, Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, which enshrines the country's aspirations for EU and NATO membership. At the same time, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn previously stated that it was unrealistic to talk about Ukraine's membership of the European Union in the coming years. He advised Kiev to concentrate on implementing the association agreement with the EU.

