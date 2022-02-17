Kiev Wants System of Guarantees Keeping Up With That Proposed to NATO States - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kiev must receive the system of guarantees not inferior to that proposed to NATO countries, as the process of accession to the alliance is being prolonged

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kiev must receive the system of guarantees not inferior to that proposed to NATO countries, as the process of accession to the alliance is being prolonged.

"NATO is, in fact, the only existing security alliance that Ukraine could join. There is an open door position for us there.

But there is a long distance on this path - years and months, especially, if there is escalation. Going through this path, we must obtain a system of guarantees. And at least theoretically, it should not be inferior to the system that is being offered to NATO countries. We are talking about this firmly. For us today, this is the only alternative to the current situation, when we defend ourselves. Everything else is tales, populist statements," Zelenskyy said in an interview to news agency RBC-Ukraine.