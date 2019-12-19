UrduPoint.com
Kiev Wants To Discuss Prisoner Exchange In Donbas At Teleconference Friday - Kuchma

Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

Kiev Wants to Discuss Prisoner Exchange in Donbas at Teleconference Friday - Kuchma

Kiev will initiate a teleconference of the contact group on the conflict in the east of the country on Friday to discuss if prisoner exchange is possible by the end of the year, Kiev's envoy to the contact group, Leonid Kuchma, said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Kiev will initiate a teleconference of the contact group on the conflict in the east of the country on Friday to discuss if prisoner exchange is possible by the end of the year, Kiev's envoy to the contact group, Leonid Kuchma, said.

According to the envoy, the meeting of the contact group in Minsk on Wednesday did not bring the desired results as the sides failed to agree on prisoner exchange.

"We should try to hold a Skype conference tomorrow, without delay, on this issue. To do everything to free people before the New Year, at least some of them," Kuchma was quoted as saying by his press secretary Daria Olifer on her Facebook page.

