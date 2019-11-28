UrduPoint.com
Kiev Wants To Establish Special Authority To Investigate Crimes In Donbas - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:26 PM

The Ukrainian government is planning to create a special body to investigate high-profile crimes committed in the conflict-torn Donbas region, Ukraine's theBabel media outlet reported on Thursday, citing the transitional justice blueprint

According to the publication, the blueprint aims at resolving issues that Ukraine will face after the conflict ends. Along with proposing that criminals be punished, the plan says that victims should be identified, their property returned and due compensation paid to them. The document is yet to be approved by the presidential legal reform commission and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The special body is said to investigate and make the most high-profile crimes public, as well as to reveal the scale of human rights violations in Donbas. It was proposed that the authority be formed through an open and transparent competition, as well as to attract reputable Ukrainian and foreign experts as participants.

"They [participants] will be able to question the conflict's victims, witnesses, officials and gain access to restricted information.

The government will not be able to influence the work of this body," the media outlet said, citing the blueprint.

It is assumed that the investigation results will be in the form of a report, partially or fully made public.

The blueprint also reveals how the conflict participants will be tried, particularly, those who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. In addition, it will be up to the new body to decide who will compensate victims for losses resulting from the military conflict.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government. A ceasefire deal between the warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

