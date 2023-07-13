Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Kiev Wants to Involve Constantinople Patriarch to Take Valuables Out of Ukraine - SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Kiev is holding negotiations to involve Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew in taking Christian valuables out of Ukraine due to alleged threat of destruction, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday.

"According to information received by the service, the Kiev regime and Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Constantinople Bartholomew are negotiating to involve the Phanar (Bartholomew) in taking Christian valuables out of Ukraine, allegedly under the threat of destruction due to Russian bombing," the SVR said in a statement.

Bartholomew and Ukrainian authorities agreed to "form a list of items for the upcoming transfer for 'storage' in the churches of the Orthodox Church of Constantinople in the countries of its presence" during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul, according to the SVR.

