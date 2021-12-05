UrduPoint.com

Kiev Wants To Keep NATO Activity On Eastern Flank By Flouting Minsk Agreements - Grushko

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 10:10 PM

Kiev Wants to Keep NATO Activity on Eastern Flank by Flouting Minsk Agreements - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Kiev's flouting of the Minsk Agreements is a ploy by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to keep NATO active in its easterly flanks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Sunday.

"Kiev is trying to use the very fact of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements... to keep the focus of NATO activity on the eastern flank. That's the whole uncomplicated foreign policy combination. We see this perfectly," Grushko told reporters.

