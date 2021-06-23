UrduPoint.com
Kiev Wants To Step Up Cooperation With NATO After Border Incident In Black Sea

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Kiev Wants to Step Up Cooperation With NATO After Border Incident in Black Sea

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday called for a new level of cooperation with NATO in the Black Sea, after an incident with the British destroyer Defender.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said the guided-missile destroyer Defender of the British Royal Navy and the guided-missile frigate Evertsen of the Dutch Navy had entered Black Sea waters. Earlier this Wednesday, Defender was said to have crossed into Russian territorial waters, prompting Russian forces to fire warning shots to expel the foreign military vessel.

"A clear proof of Ukraine's position: Russia's aggressive and provocative actions in the Black and Azov seas, its occupation & militarization of Crimea pose a lasting threat to Ukraine and allies.

We need a new quality of cooperation between Ukraine & NATO allies in the Black Sea," Kuleba tweeted.

Ukraine and the Western countries have recently voiced concerns about the situation in the region over Russia's alleged military buildup near the border with Ukraine, and Moscow's decision to temporarily close parts of the Black Sea to foreign navies. Russia says that it is acting in line with international law.

