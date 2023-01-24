Kiev Warns Belarus Against Any Form of Aggression Toward Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Kiev warned Belarus against any aggressive actions against Ukraine and reiterates that it harbors no plans to attack its northern neighbor, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Kiev warned Belarus against any aggressive actions against Ukraine and reiterates that it harbors no plans to attack its northern neighbor, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Kiev had offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that the Belarusian troops do not enter Ukraine.

"Ukraine warns Minsk against any possible further aggressive plans. For our part, (we) confirm the absence of any aggressive intentions toward Belarus," Nikolenko said, as quoted by the RBK Ukraina news outlet.

Nikolenko also said that Kiev had a clear action plan in case of elevated threat from Belarus, and Ukraine was ready to any development of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that Western countries were preparing and arming Ukraine to fight with Belarus.�

On January 15, the head of the military administration of Ukraine's Rivne Region, Vitaliy Koval, said that the whole border with Belarus in the region had been mined.

