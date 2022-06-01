Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Producing Venture - Ukrainian Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

Ukraine and Poland will establish a joint venture for the production of arms and military equipment, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ukraine and Poland will establish a joint venture for the production of arms and military equipment, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed a memorandum on the establishment of the permanent bilateral commission for the cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian business entities during a meeting held earlier on Wednesday.

"The said commission will prepare recommendations on the format of the establishment of a Ukrainian-Polish joint venture for the production of arms and military equipment. This will bring our defense and military cooperation to a new level and will allow for the production of modern defense weaponry," Shmyhal said after the meeting.

The prime minister added that Warsaw would assist Kiev in the development of Ukrainian communities as it is suggested by another correspondent agreement signed earlier in the day.

Shmyhal noted that a joint declaration of the ministers of internal affairs of Ukraine and Poland, a memorandum on cooperation in the field of national memory, a memorandum of understanding in the field of environmental protection, and a memorandum on the development of trade facilitation instruments also were signed during the meeting.

