Kiev, Warsaw Believe Nord Stream 2 Launch Creates New Threats for Ukraine, Central Europe

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The refusal of attempts to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2 created new threats for Ukraine and Central Europe as a whole, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytry Kulebo and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, said in a joint statement published on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"This decision has created political, military and energy threat for Ukraine and Central Europe, while increasing Russia's potential to destabilize the security situation in Europe, perpetuating divisions among NATO and European Union member states," the statement says.

"We call on the United States and Germany to adequately address the security crisis in our region, that Russia is the only beneficiary to," it says.

Ukraine and Poland will work with their allies to counter the launch of Nord Stream 2 until solutions are developed to overcome the security crisis, to support countries in their aspirations to become members of Western democratic institutions, and minimize threats to peace and energy security, the ministers also said.