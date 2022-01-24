ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Kiev welcomes the proposal of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the meeting between Russian Preisdent Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is ready for negotiations in any format, Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnar said on Monday.

Last week, Erdogan said that Ankara wanted to organize a face-to-face meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents and facilitate dialogue between the two. In response, the Kremlin said no such meeting was in the works as Kiev is still failing to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements and is importing weapons en masse.

"I would like to say that we welcome Turkey's offer of mediation. Especially in the context of your president's (Erdogan's) proposal to invite both our president and the president of Russia to Turkey. The Ukrainian side welcomes this proposal and is ready to negotiate in any format. I hope Moscow will also consider it ( the proposal) positively," Bodnar said, as quoted by the TRT Haber broadcaster.