Kiev welcomes the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to act as a mediator between Kiev and Moscow and urges Russia to accept the offer, advisor to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Kiev welcomes the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to act as a mediator between Kiev and Moscow and urges Russia to accept the offer, advisor to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and offered to hold a trilateral summit in Turkey to discuss the Donbas settlement.

"Of course, we welcome all efforts aimed at finding an optimal solution for the return of peace in Ukraine... And all the more we welcome the efforts of such a powerful player on the global political arena as today's Turkey," Podolyak was quoted as saying by RBC-Ukraine.

He went on to say that Zelenskyy and Erdogan have maintained contacts on regional security, and the Turkish leader has also been consistently raising the issue of Crimean Tatars with Moscow.

"We very much appreciate these efforts of President Erdogan and are grateful for them. It would be right for the Russian side not to reject the mediating efforts of the Turkish President. These efforts are fair, balanced and reflect the interests of our region as a whole," Podolyak said.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Erdogan in the United States on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, had handed him a list of 450 Ukrainians who had been convicted in Russia and Donbas, asking him to "put in a word" for them in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has so far refused to comment on the matter.