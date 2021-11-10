Kiev Will Act Adequately If Migrants Break Through Border - NSDC

Ukraine will act adequately in case of a repetition of the situation with the breakthrough of the Belarusian-Polish border by migrants, there are enough forces and means, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said

"The algorithm of actions will be adequate, in accordance with our legislation. There will be more than enough forces and means. We discussed this issue," Danilov said at a briefing on Wednesday.