UrduPoint.com

Kiev Will Act Adequately If Migrants Break Through Border - NSDC

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:24 PM

Kiev Will Act Adequately If Migrants Break Through Border - NSDC

Ukraine will act adequately in case of a repetition of the situation with the breakthrough of the Belarusian-Polish border by migrants, there are enough forces and means, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Ukraine will act adequately in case of a repetition of the situation with the breakthrough of the Belarusian-Polish border by migrants, there are enough forces and means, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"The algorithm of actions will be adequate, in accordance with our legislation. There will be more than enough forces and means. We discussed this issue," Danilov said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 po ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 points to close at 46,629 10 No ..

4 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat for early payment of Shuhda package ..

Raja Basharat for early payment of Shuhda package to police martyrs

4 minutes ago
 More matches decided in Fawad Shaheed Memorial Foo ..

More matches decided in Fawad Shaheed Memorial Football

4 minutes ago
 Croatia arrests ex-minister over alleged EU funds ..

Croatia arrests ex-minister over alleged EU funds fraud

4 minutes ago
 EVMs to ensure transparency in elections: Sheikh R ..

EVMs to ensure transparency in elections: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

7 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister reviews progress on implementat ..

AJK Prime Minister reviews progress on implementation of National Action Plan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.