Kiev Will Nationalize Russian Property to Compensate for Losses From Special Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Kiev will nationalize all Russian property across Ukraine to compensate for the losses from Moscow's special operation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"A law on nationalization has been adopted, we have already begun these processes, of course, we will nationalize all Russian property in order to compensate for some of the losses that Russia inflicts on us," Shmyhal told the Rada tv channel.