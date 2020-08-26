(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Kiev will not interfere with US elections during a phone conversation with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, his office said on Wednesday.

"The president noted that he would not allow any Ukrainian meddling in the US electoral process," the office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy added that he would discuss several issues of the bilateral relations with Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun during a meeting in the Kryvyi Rih city.

On November 3, the US is scheduled to hold a presidential election between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat contender Joe Biden.

In 2019, Trump faced an impeachment attempt over alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate possible illegal activities of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in the country.