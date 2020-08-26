UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Will Not Allow Any Ukrainian Meddling In Upcoming US Election - Zelenskyy's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Kiev Will Not Allow Any Ukrainian Meddling in Upcoming US Election - Zelenskyy's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Kiev will not interfere with US elections during a phone conversation with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, his office said on Wednesday.

"The president noted that he would not allow any Ukrainian meddling in the US electoral process," the office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy added that he would discuss several issues of the bilateral relations with Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun during a meeting in the Kryvyi Rih city.

On November 3, the US is scheduled to hold a presidential election between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat contender Joe Biden.

In 2019, Trump faced an impeachment attempt over alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate possible illegal activities of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in the country.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Trump Kiev November 2019 Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

4 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

25 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

25 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

43 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.