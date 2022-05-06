UrduPoint.com

Kiev Will Not Celebrate Victory Day On May 9 Amid Martial Law - City Council

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Kiev Will Not Celebrate Victory Day on May 9 Amid Martial Law - City Council

Authorities in Ukrainian capital of Kiev have decided not to celebrate the Victory Day on May 9, which commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, as martial law remains in effect there, the city council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Authorities in Ukrainian capital of Kiev have decided not to celebrate the Victory Day on May 9, which commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, as martial law remains in effect there, the city council said on Friday.

"The city will not organize festive events on May 9.

And while martial law is still being in effect, mass gatherings are prohibited," the city council said on Telegram.

The city authorities will also step up patrols throughout the Ukrainian capital, however, everybody will be able to lay floral tributes, the council added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

Related Topics

Ukraine Martial Law Russia Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February May

Recent Stories

Russia's Sochi Remains Attractive Forum Venue - Go ..

Russia's Sochi Remains Attractive Forum Venue - Governor

16 seconds ago
 Morozov Collection Works Put on Display After Thei ..

Morozov Collection Works Put on Display After Their Return From Paris - Tretyako ..

18 seconds ago
 UK retailer McColl's collapses; 16,000 jobs at ris ..

UK retailer McColl's collapses; 16,000 jobs at risk

20 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court extends protective bail of Sh ..

Islamabad High Court extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill

21 seconds ago
 US economy adds 428,000 jobs in April: govt

US economy adds 428,000 jobs in April: govt

23 seconds ago
 Public toilets provision major civic amenity: comm ..

Public toilets provision major civic amenity: commissioner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.