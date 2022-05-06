Kiev Will Not Celebrate Victory Day on May 9 Amid Martial Law - City Council

Authorities in Ukrainian capital of Kiev have decided not to celebrate the Victory Day on May 9, which commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, as martial law remains in effect there, the city council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Authorities in Ukrainian capital of Kiev have decided not to celebrate the Victory Day on May 9, which commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, as martial law remains in effect there, the city council said on Friday.

"The city will not organize festive events on May 9.

And while martial law is still being in effect, mass gatherings are prohibited," the city council said on Telegram.

The city authorities will also step up patrols throughout the Ukrainian capital, however, everybody will be able to lay floral tributes, the council added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.