Kiev Will Not Dare To Repeat Threats Of Strike At Russia In UN, OSCE - Russia's Zakharova

Russia doubts that Kiev will dare to repeat the threats of a missile strike on Russia at UN and OSCE sites, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

Earlier, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich threatened Moscow with sending missiles of the operational-tactical level within the framework of "parity actions in response to Russia's actions."

"However, other statements cannot but cause concern. We are talking about aggressive statements in the media with threats of a missile strike on Russia and the start of full-scale hostilities. We doubt that Ukrainian representatives will dare to repeat these threats at UN or OSCE platforms designed to defend the principle of the non-use of force or the threat of force in international relations," Zakharova said in a statement.

The reasons for this behavior of Ukrainian politicians are understandable, she noted.

"Failing to deliver on promises to boost the economy, improve living standards, end linguistic and ethnic discrimination and peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbas, the Kiev authorities are trying to shift the attention of their citizens to other topics, in particular, to Russia.

This tactic is not new, many countries of Western Europe and North America do so," the spokeswoman said.

According to Zakharova, anti-Russian statements on a variety of topics, sometimes comical, have long become fashionable among Ukrainian politicians and officials, in particular, accusations that Ukrainian citizens are not actively vaccinated against coronavirus.

The whipping up of anti-Russian hysteria from Kiev is beneficial to NATO, which is leading the military "development" of Ukraine, Zakharova said.

"According to various estimates, there are already about ten sites of deployment of NATO servicemen on the territory of this country," she noted.

Two military centers are being built in Ochakov and Ilyichevsk, which will be able to receive strategic bombers from the alliance's countries, she said.

"Thus, the consistent militarization of Ukraine and the advancement of the military infrastructure of the alliance to the Russian borders is being carried out, which does not contribute to either stability in Ukraine or a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas," the spokeswoman concluded.

