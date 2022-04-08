UrduPoint.com

Kiev Will Not Evape Responsibility For Strike On Kramatorsk - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Kiev Will Not Evape Responsibility for Strike on Kramatorsk - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev will not be able to evade responsibility for the Tochka-U tactical missile attack on Kramatorsk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Kiev will not be able to evade responsibility for the Tochka-U tactical missile attack on Kramatorsk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We are confident that the Kiev authorities will not be able to evade responsibility," the ministry said.

"There is evidence of the guilt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine it is they who are armed and use the Tochka-U missiles, the fragments of which were found at the site of the tragedy," it said.

"Such inhuman actions of the Kiev regime confirm the validity of the tasks of the special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," the ministry stressed.

In connection with the strike of Ukrainian troops on Kramatorsk, Moscow calls for a halt in the supply of weapons to Kiev.

"We call on the international community to give an impartial assessment of the crimes of Ukrainian formations, to stop supplying them with weapons and to encourage Kiev to abandon unacceptable methods of warfare," the ministry said.

