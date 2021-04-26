Kiev Will Soon Respond to Expulsion of Diplomat From Russia - Foreign Ministry

Kiev will soon announce a reciprocal measure in response to the expulsion of its diplomat from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Kiev will soon announce a reciprocal measure in response to the expulsion of its diplomat from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday.

He called the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the expulsion of an employee of the Ukrainian embassy "another provocation.

"

"The announcement of the diplomat of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata is devoid of logic, has no reason. Such a decision only confirms the course of the Russian Federation towards further exacerbation of relations with Ukraine. The response of our state to this provocation will not be long to come. In the near future, the foreign ministry will announce the expulsion of s Russian diplomat from the territory of Ukraine on the basis of reciprocity," Nikolenko said, as quoted by the RBC-Ukraine news agency.