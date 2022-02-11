UrduPoint.com

Kiev Willing To Pursue Normandy Talks, Not Ready For Direct Dialogue With DPR, LPR -Kuleba

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Kiev Willing to Pursue Normandy Talks, Not Ready for Direct Dialogue With DPR, LPR -Kuleba

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Kiev is ready to pursue talks in Normandy format on Donbas conflict resolution, yet unprepared for direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics.

"The key issue yesterday was direct dialogue between Ukraine and certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions... Russia insists that Ukraine has to pursue direct dialogue with the so-called DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) and LPR (Luhansk People's Republic), Kuleba said at a briefing.

On Thursday, the latest round of Normandy talks was held in Berlin at the level of political advisers, with the previous meeting conducted in Paris on January 26.

Following the talks, head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak said that the sides failed to agree on a joint document, but affirmed the need to implement the Minsk agreements on Donbas.

"If Ukraine takes this step, Russia will alter its status from the conflict side to a mediator. That is why we are not going for it. But we are ready to continue negotiations in the Normandy format and our aspiration now is to unblock the work of the TCG (Trilateral contact group on Ukraine)," Kuleba stressed.

