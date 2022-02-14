Kiev Would Like to Join NATO, This Would Be 'Security Guarantee' for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukraine would like to join NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a "security guarantee" for Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukraine would like to join NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a "security guarantee" for Kiev.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said earlier in the day that Kiev may abandon its desire to join NATO in order to avoid war. In response, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said that these words were taken out of context. Clarifying his remark, Prystaiko later said that his words were misunderstood, with Kiev keeping the aim to join the alliance.

"You are well aware of Ukraine's desire regarding the European Union, strengthening its borders, the future of the alliance, our ambitions. Additionally, this is the desire of our state ... we understand that we would like NATO membership, and yes, this would be to guarantee our security, our territorial integrity.

It is also enshrined in the legislation of Ukraine, in the constitution of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The leader added that he discussed with the German chancellor the prospects for Kiev's membership in NATO.

"There is no signal from us that NATO membership is not our goal. Therefore, this is not the first signal that this issue is not relevant, which comes not from our side, but from the leaders of other states," Zelenskyy said.

Some media and leaders hint that it is possible not to join NATO for the sake of security, but Kiev will continue to pursue the chosen path, the president added.