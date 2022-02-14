UrduPoint.com

Kiev Would Like To Join NATO, This Would Be 'Security Guarantee' For Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Kiev Would Like to Join NATO, This Would Be 'Security Guarantee' for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukraine would like to join NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a "security guarantee" for Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukraine would like to join NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, adding that this would be a "security guarantee" for Kiev.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said earlier in the day that Kiev may abandon its desire to join NATO in order to avoid war. In response, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said that these words were taken out of context. Clarifying his remark, Prystaiko later said that his words were misunderstood, with Kiev keeping the aim to join the alliance.

"You are well aware of Ukraine's desire regarding the European Union, strengthening its borders, the future of the alliance, our ambitions. Additionally, this is the desire of our state ... we understand that we would like NATO membership, and yes, this would be to guarantee our security, our territorial integrity.

It is also enshrined in the legislation of Ukraine, in the constitution of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The leader added that he discussed with the German chancellor the prospects for Kiev's membership in NATO.

"There is no signal from us that NATO membership is not our goal. Therefore, this is not the first signal that this issue is not relevant, which comes not from our side, but from the leaders of other states," Zelenskyy said.

Some media and leaders hint that it is possible not to join NATO for the sake of security, but Kiev will continue to pursue the chosen path, the president added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine German European Union Kiev Alliance United Kingdom May Media From

Recent Stories

Farrukh grieved over demise of PTI MNA from Hangu

Farrukh grieved over demise of PTI MNA from Hangu

56 seconds ago
 Austria get party started with men's Olympic ski j ..

Austria get party started with men's Olympic ski jumping team gold

58 seconds ago
 NAB meeting reviews progress on logical conclusion ..

NAB meeting reviews progress on logical conclusion of 179 mega corruption cases

59 seconds ago
 PPP MPA meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

PPP MPA meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

1 minute ago
 World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition a ..

World’s Coolest Winter Photography Competition announces winners, publishes ph ..

28 minutes ago
 US Backs Efforts to Fulfill Minsk Accord, Claims R ..

US Backs Efforts to Fulfill Minsk Accord, Claims Russia Leaving Donbas Would Be ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>