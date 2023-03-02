MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday Kiev has yet to provide any evidence that Russia uses allegedly Iranian-made drones in the course of its military operation in Ukraine.

"We said to the Ukrainian counterparts: 'If you have any documented proof, show it to us. We will look into it.' But the Ukrainian side did not show us any strong proof to substantiate that claim, with the exception of some media accusations," the minister said in an interview with CNN when shown images of allegedly Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

The minister explained that he contacted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba a few months ago and asked him about "baseless accusations" that Russia allegedly uses Iranian-manufactured drones in Ukraine. Kuleba said Kiev had "documents" that Iran's drones were being used by Russia. Amir-Abdollahian added that he proposed that Ukrainian and Iranian military teams meet and examine these "documents," and the meeting was held in Oman.

The Ukrainian side showed "some very blurry, obscure satellite pictures, and they were alleging that these are Iranian drones," he said.

"Our experts examined these pictures, and the pictures had no connection with Iran whatsoever. And for four months, we have been waiting for the second round of talks, and we expect them to come and present clear documents. But the Ukrainian team keeps saying: 'In two weeks. Soon.' And nothing has happened," the minister said.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that Russia has been procuring attack drones from Iran. The Iranian foreign minister said last year that Iran stopped selling drones to Russia months before it launched the special military operation on February 24, 2022.