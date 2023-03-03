UrduPoint.com

Kiev's 50-Year Sanctions Against Russia Reflects Its Idea Of Duration Of Conflict- Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Kiev's introduction of sanctions "for 50 years" against Russia apparently reflects Ukraine's assessment of the duration of the conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"It is interesting that the Kiev regime is introducing more and more often restrictive measures 'for 50 years,' which apparently reflects its assessment of the duration of the conflict," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Ukrainian authorities are apparently competing with the United States and other Western countries in who will add more Russian citizens to such lists.

